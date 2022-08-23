Of the 3.8 million population in Sabah, 1.2 million are Sabah native employees while 686,000 are non-Sabahans. The workforce stands at 2.02 million, most of whom are foreigners. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SANDAKAN, Aug 23 — Compliance with the Minimum Wage Order in Sabah is still among the lowest in the country, said state Manpower Department (JTK) director, Wan Zulkifli Wan Setapa.

He said of the 6,819 workplaces inspected statewide until July this year, 72 employers failed to abide by the new minimum wage of RM1,500 a month since its implementation, effective May 1.

“Of the 1,005 complaints received, six cases are related to minimum wage.

“The sectors that do not comply with the order are mainly trading, wholesaling and retail, followed by administrative and support services, as well as accommodation,” he told reporters after opening the state-level Labour Convention, here, today.

Wan Zulkifli said Sabah JTK also received complaints on minimum wage issues from undocumented workers, but it was beyond JTK’s jurisdiction and the matter handed over to the Immigration Department for further action.

“Of the 3.8 million population in Sabah, 1.2 million are Sabah native employees while 686,000 are non-Sabahans. The workforce stands at 2.02 million, most of whom being foreigners,” he added. — Bernama