KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — A man believed to be of unsound mind was arrested by police yesterday for damaging a Jalur Gemilang hung at Jalan Tun Sambanthan, here.

Brickfields district police chief, ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said in the 3pm incident, police received a call from a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) officer on a man damaging the national flag.

“When police arrived at the location, they found two DBKL officers with a local man suspected to be of unsound mind.

“The man was then brought to the Brickfields police station for documentation before being sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for a health check and was then referred to the psychiatric ward,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, an incident of a man damaging a Jalur Gemilang hung at the Jalan Syed Putra overhead bridge went viral on social media.

This was the second of such incident after last Thursday when a man was arrested after cutting with a pair of scissors, a Jalur Gemilang that was hung in Jalan Ampang. — Bernama