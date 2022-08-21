PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today hinted that he will announce good news for civil servants this Aug 30.

He said the Keluarga Malaysia government under his leadership always appreciated the sacrifices of civil servants, including members of the security forces, under the leadership of the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The prime minister said when disaster struck the country, such as the unexpected major flood, the security forces, such as the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Social Welfare Department, the Health Department, the Implementation Coordination Unit, the National Disaster Management Agency and various other government agencies continued to operate with full dedication.

“InsyaAllah, we will announce something cheerful for civil servants this Aug 30. Just wait,” he said when opening the Keluarga Malaysia Symposium at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

According to the prime minister, he would make the announcement at the “Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam”, scheduled on that day.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ismail Sabri said there were many sad stories that involved health workers who sacrificed their lives when dealing with patients affected by the virus.

He said the services and sacrifices of these unsung heroes will be etched in the country’s history.

According to him, the hard work of all parties and the success of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), in particular, made Malaysia one of the countries that recorded the fastest vaccination rate, subsequently enabling it to transition to the endemic phase last April 1.

“A government will only be strong and effective if it gets support from all parties. Alhamdulillah, the Malaysian Family government has never disputed or underestimated the sacrifices of civil servants.

“Likewise, the social activists who are dedicated to serving the country, especially through non-governmental organisations, the Keluarga Malaysia Government always remembers their contributions,” he said.

In his speech, the Prime Minister also said that on behalf of the government, he thanked the health workers for working hard to save the Covid-19 victims. — Bernama