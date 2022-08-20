Ismail Sabri said the government had allocated RM140 million for the supplemental food assistance programme this year, which would benefit 225,281 Tabika Kemas pupils and 9,716 Taska Kemas (nursery) children nationwide. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BERA, Aug 20 — Tabika Kemas is one of the government’s success stories because many of those who are successful today, including leaders from rural areas, received their early education at the pre-school, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was the reason why the government always supports the development of Tabika Kemas education to ensure that the children could learn in a comfortable environment.

“Kemas is one of the government’s success stories. Many of those who are successful today, (including) leaders from rural areas, received their early education at Tabika Kemas,” he said when launching the ‘Jom Masuk Kampung’ programme and Bera Kemas Potential Day 2022 at Felda Triang 3 here today.

Also present were Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) secretary-general Datuk Ramlan Harun, Kemas director-general Datuk Mohamad Yasid Bidin and Pahang Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Seri Norolazali Sulaiman.

Ismail Sabri said the government had allocated RM140 million for the supplemental food assistance programme (PMBT) this year, which would benefit 225,281 Tabika Kemas pupils and 9,716 Taska Kemas (nursery) children nationwide.

The Bera MP said Pahang Kemas as a whole received an allocation of RM2.36 million including development allocations in the field of skills, community development and early childhood education.

Meanwhile, he said four Tabika Kemas premises in Bera which were affected by the floods earlier this year, had been repaired with an allocation of almost RM150,000 and the government was studying the proposal to build a Bera Community Activity Centre (PKM) and upgrade the Kemas Community Centre at a cost of RM18.927 million.

The proposal will be implemented under the third Rolling Plan next year, he added. — Bernama