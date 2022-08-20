KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 -- Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council said today it supports actions taken by the police to investigate and apprehend individual that threatens Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat over her decision while presiding Umno former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak appeal.

In a statement today, PH said it is dismayed and sad over what they call as "attack” over judiciary institution purported by some statements from Umno’s leadership, backed by party members.

"In fact, these attacks, especially from Umno supporters and 'cybertroopers', are increasingly threatening, including death threats against the chief justice.

"Threats to injure or kill are criminal offenses under the law including under the Penal Code. Therefore, Pakatan Harapan supports the Inspector-General of Police's statement that those who threaten to injure or kill the Chief Justice will be investigated and brought to justice,” the pact said in a statement.

The statement, co-signed by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, his Parti Amanah Negara counterpart Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and Upko president Datuk Seri Madius Tangau highlighted that these attacks are becoming more and more common especially when Najib Razak's appeal hearing process in the SRC International case is nearing its end.

"Pakatan Harapan insists that the independence of the judicial institution must be maintained at all times, and that the institution must remain consistent as one of the main pillars of the country.

"We also give a firm warning that the leadership of the political parties, especially Umno, needs to stop the attacks on the judicial institutions and allow the trial process to proceed to the end," they said.

Today, the police announced a 30-year-old man was detained by the police last night over threats made against Tengku Maimun.

The police said the man was arrested at a residence in Puchong, Selangor around 11.45pm yesterday, following a report lodged over a Facebook account which allegedly uploaded threats against the Chief Justice.

They also confiscated a mobile phone suspected to have been used to upload the threat and the suspect has been remanded for four days from today to Tuesday (Aug 23) for further investigations.