Shaiful said Kedah Umno will go its own way in GE15. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Kedah Umno has reportedly binned any possibility of working with PAS in the next general election (GE15) in an effort to wrest the state government.

The state’s Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin reportedly said the rejection does not mean that Umno is against the unification of the community, but rather, it wants to be consistent.

"Umno is a political party. It has experience in ruling. So, I will not make excuses or shy away from admitting that we do intend to return to power and rule. What political party doesn't want that?

"But, we still have principles. Let's not conspire just because of power. Let's not hug and embrace only when the election season arrives. Where is the value of struggle and stance? What happened to being good role models for the people?

"Kedah Umno does not think that is the right way. If we want to get along and unite forces, do it for the sake of the people. Do it consistently and not seasonally,” he was quoted as saying by Malay daily Utusan Malaysia.

When asked to comment on PAS election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who is also Kedah mentri besar, Shaiful reportedly said that the vile remarks aimed at the party proved that the Islamist party is not on the same page with Umno.

"Throughout the year in Kedah, Umno was criticised, blamed for various things.

"Umno like this, Umno like that. In the run-up to GE15, are we suddenly being invited back to work together? Not only are the people and Umno confused, I'm sure PAS supporters themselves are stunned and confused,” he added.

Two days ago, Umno number two Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan reiterated that the Malay nationalist party will go solo in the upcoming general election.

Earlier this month, national news agency Bernama reported PAS deputy president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah as saying that the party is still open to pursuing the agenda of uniting the ummah, including with Umno, ahead of the GE15.