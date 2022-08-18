She also shared a screenshot of the police report and a conversation with her lecturer on the WhatsApp application, who asked her to be a respondent to a survey on sex awareness among students of higher learning institutions. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 18 — Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) today confirmed that the lecturer who allegedly gave an obscene questionnaire to a female student is not one of its staff.

UTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Ahmad Fauzi Ismail said the university had nothing to do with the case, and the student was also from a different public university.

He also said that the university was currently investigating the case.

“We have referred this to our legal adviser, the student is not from UTM, and we also don’t have the course (which was listed in the questionnaire).

“The lecturer never served at UTM and is unknown. We also do not know the purpose (of using the UTM logo),” he told reporters at the Malaysian Public University Administrators’ Convention here.

Ahmad Fauzi also said that the university was leaving it to the police to conduct further investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday, Tangkak district police chief Supt Mohd Fadhil Minhat said the investigation paper had been completed and referred to the Bukit Aman Investigation and Legal Division for further action.

Police had also recorded statements from all parties involved following the report lodged on June 2, 2021, and the case was investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code, he said.

Earlier in a viral social media posting, a woman believed to be the student in question claimed that the incident occurred last year.

She also shared a screenshot of the police report and a conversation with her lecturer on the WhatsApp application, who asked her to be a respondent to a survey on sex awareness among students of higher learning institutions. — Bernama