Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during the launch of Mindef’s Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign and Armed Forces Fund Board’s (LTAT) golden jubilee celebration at Wisma Pertahanan, Kuala Lumpur August 17, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today announced a one-off special payout of up to RM500 to contributors in conjunction with Armed Forces Fund Board’s (LTAT) Golden Jubilee celebration.

He said the offer was the result of LTAT’s transformation initiative following the approval of the Armed Forces Fund (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Dewan Negara recently.

He said the withdrawal application can be made through the MyWira application from October 10 to December 10 and the first phase payment will be made on December 19 to 23.

“This offer is a sign of appreciation for the services and sacrifices of Mindef (Ministry of Defence) staff, especially the contributors,” he said after officiating the Jalur Gemilang flag launch in conjunction with his ministry’s National Day celebration and LTAT’s 50th Golden Jubilee celebration at Wisma Pertahanan here.

Hishammuddin also announced an additional fund of RM2 million to LTAT in conjunction with the 2022 Warriors’ Day celebration from five local companies, namely Dhaya Maju Infrastructure Asia Sdn Bhd, Affin Bank Berhad, Boustead Holdings Berhad, Pharmaniaga Berhad and LBS Foundation.

Hishammuddin also outlined some of the excellent achievements of the ministry during the first six months of this year despite being surrounded by controversy regarding the leak of the Royal Malaysian Navy’s littoral combat ship (LCS) project scandal.

“The Royal Malaysian Air Force will receive two more CN235 aircraft this September. One aircraft has already been completed and is stationed under the No.1 Squadron at Kuching Air Base.

He also said that the first of five planned military polyclinics have been completed at Penrissen Camp in Kuching. — Bernama