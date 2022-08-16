Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers his speech during the launch of the 2022 Health Policy Summit at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre August 15, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) said it will schedule another meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to discuss the latter's deal for it to have the deputy prime minister's post, in addition to issues on national and state-level infrastructure.

The coalition’s treasurer Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri said that despite both parties having met on August 4, the casual meeting only revolved around pending issues between the state and federal governments.

"I think, even if it’s not mentioned, the prime minister knows about the demands from PN.

"Officially we will still work to get a representative from PN to form a delegation to meet the prime minister," he was quoted as saying by Malay daily Utusan Malaysia.

Three days ago, national news agency Bernama reported Ismail Sabri saying he had met with PN on August 4.

He said the meeting that took place during the final week of the Dewan Rakyat session at the Parliament building was attended by PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and PN treasurer Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

This came after reports that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia-led PN might pull its support for Ismail Sabri, after being upset that its scheduled meeting with the prime minister was abruptly cancelled the night before by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Hamzah, who is both PN and Bersatu secretary-general, had issued a brief statement after a PN meeting, expressing disappointment at the PM’s “lack of determination and commitment” to fulfil the terms of the agreement.

Other purported terms and conditions of the MoU supposedly require Ismail Sabri to consult the Bersatu leadership before dissolving Parliament.

Other grouses involve the recent purge of Bersatu politicians from GLCs or government-linked corporations.