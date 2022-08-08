Willie Mongin was accepted as a PBB member by its supreme council yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 7 — The Sarawak chapter of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today expressed its disappointment over Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin’s decision to leave the party to join Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), ahead of the 15th general election.

Its chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Sufian said he hopes that Willie’s action was not taken for his own personal gain.

“The membership of Willie in Bersatu is automatically revoked after his application to join PBB was approved yesterday,” he said in a statement.

He said the revocation was conveyed to party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin yesterday.

He said Bersatu Sarawak will ensure the necessary action is taken by the party leadership regarding the quota of the deputy minister in the federal government allotted to the party.

He said Bersatu Sarawak has always practised service politics as a foundation of its struggle and puts Sarawak’s interest first by providing the best service for the people of Sarawak.

Willie, who is also the Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, was accepted as a PBB member by its supreme council yesterday.

He had applied to join PBB early this year, soon after the state election in December last year.

Willie was elected in Puncak Borneo in the 14th general election in 2018 on a PKR ticket.

However, he left PKR along with 10 other MPs which led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government in 2019.

He then joined Bersatu.

Contacted by Malay Mail for his comment on whether his membership to join PBB was approved, Willie expressed his gratitude to PBB President and Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, PBB Deputy President and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and other party leaders for approving his membership.

He, however, declined to comment if he would be nominated to defend his Puncak Borneo seat.