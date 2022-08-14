The service will support Malaysia Airlines’ current Kuala Lumpur-Narita operations, enabling more convenient itineraries and connectivity to destinations outside of Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo via the corresponding international hubs in Japan. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Malaysia Airlines commemorated its inaugural direct flight MH36 (JL7096) between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Tokyo Haneda (HND) with a send-off event at KL International Airport today.

The flight departed at 2.45pm local time, Malaysia Airlines said in a statement.

Passengers were then treated to a specially choreographed cultural dance performance and goodie bags courtesy of Malaysia Airlines and Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd.

Among the passengers on the inaugural flight were players from Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT FC), en route to making history by becoming the first Malaysian team to reach the last 16 of the Asian Champions League (ACL), which will be held in Japan.

The new twice-weekly service will be operated by A330-300 aircraft, equipped with 290 seats, comprising 27 seats in Business Class, 16 Economy with extra legroom, and 247 seats in Economy Class.

The service will support Malaysia Airlines’ current Kuala Lumpur-Narita operations, enabling more convenient itineraries and connectivity to destinations outside of Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo via the corresponding international hubs in Japan. — Bernama