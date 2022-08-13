KUCHING, Aug 13 — A large number of devotees and curious members of the public gathered at Hiang Thian Siang Ti Temple in Carpenter Street last night for the Hungry Ghost Festival.

The event was organised by the Kuching Teochew Association in conjunction with the 15th day of the seventh lunar month, which falls on August 12 this year.

Traditionally, the Hungry Ghost Festival includes ritualistic food offerings, and burning of joss papers.

The Qiang Gu event in front of the temple. — Borneo Post Online pic

One of the highlights of the festival at the temple was the ‘Qiang Gu’ ceremony where devotees jostled to grab lucky tickets, which were later exchanged for offerings to ward off bad luck.

The Qiang Gu event had not been organised for two years since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in 2020. — Borneo Post Online