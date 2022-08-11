Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii speaks during a Bersih and Bar Council conference on GE15 reforms in Petaling Jaya July 7 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11— Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has questioned an August 9 circular by a government hospital, banning online food delivery services into its premises, branding the decision "illogical and unfair".

Taking to Twitter, Dr Yii urged the Ministry of Health (MoH) to look into the matter, saying that such decisions should not be made at the convenience and expense of the hospital's employees.

"This for me is illogical and unfair for healthcare workers especially those on-calls after 6pm when the cafeteria closes. Even if you want to help the cafeteria, not at the expense of the choice & convenience for the health workers. I hope @KKMPutrajaya takes note.

"It's the responsibility of the ministry to look after welfare and needs of their healthcare workers... not a private business at the hospital," he added.

In the circular shared by Yii and issued by the hospital's management and development division, the justification for the ban was attributed to "among others", complaints on the increase of food waste and trash which are left "unmanaged" and the presence of pests, which it said affected the cleanliness in wards.

The hospital said that it had also reminded the cafeteria in the building to improve its service and food preparations for its workers and members of the public from time to time, based on need.

"I have verified (the authenticity of) the circular with doctors at the hospital,” Dr Yii reportedly told news portal, Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

Malay Mail is seeking a comment from the MoH on the matter.