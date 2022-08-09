PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during a press conference at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Aug 9 — PAS will not join Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA), said PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the establishment of GTA would not affect PAS as the coalition comprised non-dominant parties.

GTA comprises Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman), Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra).

“In fact, for the sake of stability, I would like to urge GTA to team up with other parties which champion the people’s interests, as disunity will not benefit the rakyat,” he told reporters after opening the annual general meeting of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Ismail Parent-Teacher Association here today.

PAS is a member of Perikatan Nasional, which includes Bersatu, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku and Sabah Progressive Party.

Last Thursday, Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the formation of GTA, a coalition aimed at strengthening the Malays, especially in the economic field. — Bernama