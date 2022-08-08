An aerial night view of the Pujut Link Interchange. — Picture by JKR’s Pan Borneo Highway Unit via Borneo Post Online

MIRI, Aug 8 — Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has given his assurance that the federal government will mitigate plans and follow-ups for the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project to be completed within the stipulated period.

“Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project has yet to be fully completed and is still under construction. I apologise for the inconvenience to all road users,” he said when met during the opening of the Pujut section of the Pan Borneo Highway at the parking area of Permy Mall here yesterday.

He said the project, which was launched in March 2015, was one of the federal government’s initiatives to improve the state’s road network efficiency and connectivity from Sematan to Miri and Limbang to Lawas.

Fadillah noted that it is mandatory for all contractors involved in the construction of Sarawak’s Pan Borneo Highway to have an efficient traffic management team to ensure the safety of road users.

On the 15.9km Pujut section, he said it is one of three sections under Work Package 11, Sungai Tangap to Jalan Pujut Link.

The project for this package starts from the intersection at Miri Airport and ends at Pujut Link to facilitate traffic flow for the areas, he added. — Borneo Post Online