SERDANG, Aug 8 — The National Farmers’ Organisation (Nafas) is offering a variety of options in its food product segment through the Peladang brand in conjunction with the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition (Maha) 2022 which runs until August 14.

Visitors can buy Peladang brand products at reasonable prices in addition to promotional discounts of up to 30 per cent on selected items at the Nafas Pavilion located in Hall A at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

Frozen chicken, even bottled cooking oil and various packaged food products are among the items under the Peladang brand that can be found at the Nafas booth throughout Maha 2022.

Nafas Business Management senior manager, Baharozaman Mohid said Maha 2022 allows the organisation to highlight the Peladang brand and thus introduce the products of local entrepreneurs in the market.

“At Nafas, we have two marketing strategies which are offline and online, where we will highlight the Peladang brand in the market and through the online technology market to give entrepreneurs the opportunity to penetrate the market”, he told Bernama at Nafas Pavilion at Maha 2022.

“In addition, Nafas also takes advantage of Maha 2022 in promoting products produced by its members under the Peladang brand to consumers,” he said.

Elaborating, Baharozaman said Nafas is also targeting 10,000 sales per day for Peladang brand products throughout Maha 2022, with a focus on efforts to promote the brand to consumers in addition to expanding the Peladang brand network in the market.

Meanwhile, celebrity chef Naem Ramli, when met, said the food products under Peladang brand make it easier to whip up dishes in addition to having a variety to suit discerning consumer tastes.

Chef Naem, who also hosted sizzling cooking demos of Ayam Panggang Tomyam and Ayam Sambal Pandan using Peladang products for the crowd at Maha 2022 vouched that the brand’s products are also of very high quality and practical to use when cooking.

A visitor from Putrajaya, Raudah Abdul Rahman said the prices of Peladang brand products available at the Nafas Pavilion were very reasonable, especially for frozen raw products, adding that she was not going to pass up the chance to buy them.

Impressed with the neat packaging of Peladang branded products and the wide range of food, civil servant Muhammad Khairi Mustapa said he was keen to snap them all up. — Bernama