DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur August 8, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Former transport minister Anthony Loke said his successor, Datuk Seri , should “eat his own words” now that the Klang Valley Double Tracking Phase 2 (KVDT2) project was being continued at a cost of RM4.47 billion.

Loke said Wee’s decision demonstrated that an open tender for the project was not feasible despite the latter’s insistence on calling for a fresh tender in August 2020.

“I want to tell both (Finance Minister Datuk Seri) Tengku Zafrul (Abdul Aziz) and Wee to ‘eat back their own words’.

“He (Wee) talked so big at the time, like a hero, as if they (Perikatan Nasional government) are champions of open tenders, and PH (Pakatan Harapan) was only awarding direct tenders causing high cost in projects.

“So, all these today have vindicated us, our debate that we brought back in 2020 at Parliament has been proven right,” Loke told reporters at a press conference today at the DAP headquarters here.

