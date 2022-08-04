Bersatu's Chong Fat Full speaks to reporters during a press conference at Perikatan Nasional's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 25, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, August 4 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Gobi Krishnan accused associate wing chief Chong Fat Full of wielding the race card over the former's sacking.

Gobi said Chong was flanked by only two individuals, one of whom was not even a member of the national associate wing committee, when announcing he had been removed from all positions in the party with immediate effect.

He said the decision to dismiss an Indian leader while being flanked by two Chinese individuals clearly showed that Chong was trying to play up racial sentiments.

"We, the majority of the national associate wing committee members, as well as the grassroots members, who are 70 per cent Indians, reject Chong’s appointment as its new leader.

"In fact, two days ago, the Johor state wing deputy head issued an official statement saying that they rejected the nomination of Chong as the new associate wing leader, due to his failure as the head of the Johor state wing.

"They also announced a mass resignation if Chong was nominated,” he said in a statement.

Gobi also accused Chong of violating the party’s constitution when announcing that he had been sacked.

"Chong acted in contravention of the party’s constitution because as head of the associate wing, he has no power to appoint or remove anybody from any position in the party,” he said.

Gobi said that the party’s constitution stipulated that only the disciplinary board could sack members through due process.

He also that he will lodge an official complaint against Chong to the party’s secretary-general and the disciplinary board for acting beyond his powers and exposing the party’s internal affairs to the public.

"I will also be taking legal action against Chong for defamation,” he added.

Gobi was reported to have been sacked after the associate wing discovered he had been declared bankrupt January last year.

Gobi previously held the post of Bersatu national associate wing’s information chief and Batu division associate wing head.