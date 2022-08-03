PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli speaks during the 16th PKR Congress in Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) Shah Alam July 17, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli was today appointed as the new Federal Territories state leadership council (MPN) chairman while vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was appointed Selangor MPN chairman.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in announcing the matter said the decision was agreed upon at a joint meeting of Selangor and Federal Territories PKR branch heads this evening.

He said the meeting was held to finalise the appointment of the new MPN chairman.

“I believe the appointment is to expedite the party’s preparedness to face the 15th general election,” he said on his official Facebook site. — Bernama