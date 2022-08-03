KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Nine performance audits worth RM10.75 billion were carried out in 2021 involving programmes, activities and projects undertaken by eight ministries, according to the Auditor-General’s Report 2021 Series 1 released today.

Overall, the report said the implementation of all the federal government’s programmes, activities and projects were in accordance with the objectives, but there are some weaknesses, such as output targets and set outcomes that were neither achieved nor can be evaluated.

“This is because quantitative targets, mechanisms and indicators are not set, and related data is not maintained completely and updated,” it said.

Therefore, the Auditor-General has put forward 33 recommendations to be considered for implementation by the audited federal ministries, departments and agencies.

The report said the audit on the management of federal government companies focused on the achievement of the company's establishment objectives by examining three aspects, namely corporate governance, activity management and the company's financial position, while the audit on a special purpose vehicle (SPV) companies was carried out to evaluate the performance of activities, corporate governance practices and the management of their activities.

“Overall, two of the federal government companies are found to have achieved their objectives, two show satisfying corporate governance practices, and one has a strong financial position.

“As for SPV companies, five (20 per cent) have achieved their specific purpose, 18 (72 per cent) are in the midst of implementing their specific functions, and two (8 per cent) are found to have changed their specific functions,” the report said.

In order to enable improvements, the Auditor General submitted 15 recommendations to each company's management for action.

On the activities of ministries, departments, agencies and company management at the state level, the National Audit Department conducted a performance audit of 15 programmes, activities and projects involving three ministries in Sabah and Sarawak.

According to the report, 124 recommendations were submitted by the Auditor-General, 62 of which are to be considered for implementation by ministries, departments, and state agencies, and 62 others by the management of the relevant state government companies.

“All controlling officers, heads of departments and chief executive officers concerned have been informed in advance about the matters reported in the report for verification purposes,” it said.

The report will be uploaded on the website of the National Audit Department after being tabled at Dewan Rakyat, and the respective state assembly. — Bernama