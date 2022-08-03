The Auditor-General’s Report 2021 Series 1 revealed weaknesses at the planning, pre-construction and implementation stages of the projects by the Education Ministry, consultants and contractors. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The managing of school construction projects was found to be inefficient and ineffective based on the scope and audit samples covering the construction of 19 new schools during the 2016-2021 period in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Melaka and Negri Sembilan.

According to the Auditor-General’s Report 2021 Series 1, this was due to weaknesses at the planning, pre-construction and implementation stages of the projects by the Education Ministry (KPM), consultants and contractors.

“There was also poor coordination with the state governments, local authorities and utility companies, besides the issue of preparedness of the project sites which contributed to the delay in implementing the projects.

“This situation made the projects’ objectives of accommodating the surplus of students through the building of new schools and having one-session schools difficult to achieve,” said the report.

The audit conducted was to evaluate if managing of the school construction projects had been properly planned and implemented prudently, efficiently and effectively to achieve the two objectives.

To overcome the weaknesses raised and to ensure the mistakes are not repeated in the future, the Auditor-General has proposed that the MoE conduct engagement sessions with all the parties involved at the federal and state levels, and also to finalise the project sites before the projects are tabled for approval by the Economic Planning Unit (UPE) to reduce the risk of delays in implementing the projects.

The MoE must ensure that the land handed over as an education reserve by the developer is suitable for construction and does not require additional complex groundwork.

The Ministry must also streamline the school construction procedures and processes for more organised project management and complying with all the current regulations, while the MoE should also conduct a review to identify the current requirements of the scope of school construction projects where the implementation is delayed, according to the report. — Bernama