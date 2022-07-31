SEREMBAN, July 31 — A fire razed 80 per cent of the boys’ dormitory of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Dato’ Haji Abu Hassan Hassan Haji Sail (SMKA), Pedas in Rembau near here.

Rembau Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Izwan Md Said said his department received an emergency call at 1.18pm and arrived three minutes later at the location, adding that teams from the Kota and Senawang fire stations assisted in the firefighting operation.

“The fire involved the boys’ dormitory on the third floor which has approximately 10 rooms, an area covering 40x200 square feet. No casualties were reported as there were no occupants in the dormitory at the time of the incident,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the fire was extinguished at 3.51pm and that the cause of the incident is still under investigation. — Bernama