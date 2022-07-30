The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah (second right) awarding the Tokoh Maal Hijrah award to Datuk A'sad Awang in conjunction with the Perak State Maal Hijrah Celebration, at Hotel Casuarina Meru in Ipoh, July 30, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Having faced a health and economic crisis due to Covid-19 for over two years, the Maal Hjirah 1444H/2022M celebration this year focused on the spirit of togetherness and consensus among the people in facing challenges as a Malaysian Family (Keluarga Malaysia).

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, in his speech at the national-level Maal Hijrah celebration, said the Hijrah (journey of the Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Madinah) should serve as a guide in building a stable and glorious country in accordance with this year's theme, 'Keluarga Malaysia Pemangkin Kemakmuran’ (Malaysian Family Catalyst to Prosperity).

In the ceremony held last night, former Director-General of the Department of Islamic Development, Tan Sri Othman Mustapha was named the national-level Tokoh Maal Hijrah, while Cambodian Senior Minister in charge of Special Mission (Islamic Affairs) Okhna Datuk Dr Othsman Hassan was conferred the International Tokoh Maal Hijrah award.

In PERAK, the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah touched on the issue of food supply security and called for strategic measures to be introduced.

He also advised the people to move one, instead of expecting too much from the government for assistance, by starting efforts to increase food production.

At the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration, Sultan Nazrin presented the Tokoh Maal Hijrah Award to a member of the Perak Fatwa Committee, Datuk As'ad Awang, while the secretary of Jamek Pengkalan Hulu Mosque, Sirat Abdullah, received the Ar-Ridzuan award.

In JOHOR, Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, when speaking at the Maal Hijrah celebration at the Iskandar Islamic Centre, Johor Bahru, said that ‘hijrah’ should be the starting point and catalyst for change in the universality of Islamic teachings around the world.

This year, the Johor ‘Tokoh Maal Hijrah’ Award was given to former Chief Syarie Judge Datuk Amir Danuri, 72.

In TERENGGANU, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, who is from Kampung Bukit Bayas, Kuala Terengganu, was named the recipient of the Tokoh Maal Hijrah’ Award which was presented by the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin at the Dewan Besar of Wisma Darul Iman.

In PAHANG, Pahang warrior Mat Kilau, whose real is Muhammad Khatib Rasu Abd Salam was named the ‘Tokoh Maal Hijrah’ with the award received by his grandson, Mohd Alhamadi Abu Bakar, 56.

The award comes with RM10,000, a trophy and a certificate.

Other award recipients were the Pekan Hospital director Dr Fadilla Norli Muhammad who received the Staff Innovation Award (government/private/non-government bodies/Higher Education Institutions) and the Pahang Broadcasting Department, for the department category.

Meanwhile, there were 13 recipients for the Maal Hijrah award in MELAKA, with the chairman of the Yayasan Angin Ahmar Melaka, Datuk Hasnah Salam, named the recipient of the Abu Bakar As-Siddiq Award, which is the main award.

The award was presented by the Yang DiPertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam at the Maal Hijrah celebration at Dataran Pusat Islam.

In SABAH, former Judge of the Syariah Court of Appeal Datuk Jasri @ Nasip Mat Jakir was named Sabah ‘Tokoh Maal Hijrah’ at the Sabah Maal Hijrah celebration held at Dewan Saadah, Wisma Majlis Ugama Sabah.

In SARAWAK the Maal Hijrah celebration was held at several places in the state with the biggest event held at the Sarawak Jamek Mosque.

The celebration at the Sarawak Jamek Mosque started yesterday with the raising of the Maal Hijrah flag after the Friday prayer. — Bernama