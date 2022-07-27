JKM in a statement today said that based on the records of the Information Management System for the Disabled (SMOKU), it found that Siti Nuramira Abdullah was not an OKU card holder. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has denied that Siti Nuramira Abdullah is a disabled person (OKU) card holder as shown in an infographic that went viral on social media.

Siti Nuramira is the woman who allegedly insulted Islam by acting indecently during a performance at a comedy club here.

JKM in a statement today said that based on the records of the Information Management System for the Disabled (SMOKU), it found that Siti Nuramira was not an OKU card holder.

“The media are urged to obtain confirmation from JKM first to ensure that the matter reported is real,” it added in the statement.

JKM also hopes that the report will be corrected immediately by the relevant parties to avoid misunderstandings among the community and in protecting the sensitivities of the disabled. — Bernama