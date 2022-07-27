File picture of the entrance to Penang Prison that can be seen on Jalan Penjara. Prisons deputy commissioner-general Datuk Abdul Aziz Abd Razak said strong action will be taken against anyone found guilty of not complying with procedure and the crime. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KLUANG, July 27 — The Malaysian Prisons Department will fully cooperate with the police investigation into the death of a Kluang prison inmate on June 28.

Strong action will be taken against anyone found guilty of not complying with procedure and the crime, said Prisons deputy commissioner-general, Datuk Abdul Aziz Abd Razak.

“If a protocol violation occurred, we have to follow the law and take court action or at the minimum, disciplinary action.

“However, so long as it’s not proven, we can’t take action. We must wait for the investigation by the police,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of an “Ihtifal Kesenian Islam Perujian Tilawah, Tafsir and Menghafaz al-Quran” as well as nasyid competition at Dewan Sri Siantan, Kluang Prison today.

Abdul Aziz also warned the public against speculating or making assumptions about the case on social media.

There has been no problem with the treatment of inmates so far because it is subject to the Prison Act 1995 and international human rights law, he said.

Abdul Aziz assured that the country’s detention and rehabilitation facilities are safe.

Yesterday Johor police chief, CP Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat, said that 12 people — three family members, five cellmates and four prison employees — had their statements recorded over the death of inmate, Kim Shih Keat, 36.

Kim, a coffee shop owner, was due to be released on June 28 after being imprisoned for seven days and fined RM15,000 following a guilty verdict of drink driving by the sessions court on June 22.

However, his family alleged that they received a call from a mortuary manager as they were on their way to pick Kim up in the morning that he had died. — Bernama