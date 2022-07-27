Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak (2nd left) delivers a speech at the awards ceremony held in conjunction with the Penang governor’s 73rd birthday in George Town, July 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak has agreed to defer the state awards for two civil servants who were renominated prematurely, the Chief Minister’s Office said today.

It said that based on guidelines for the Pingat Kelakuan Terpuji (PKT) award, a recipient may only be nominated for another after at least three years have passed since a previous honour.

“During the meeting with (the governor) today, the chief minister also explained that the nomination of the two officers, who were civil servants, had been handled by the office of the State Secretary,” it said in a statement.

It said the two officials involved were “relieved” that the matter has been resolved, after the error was reported yesterday.

The two had been among 197 due to receive the PKT this year.

The awards are in conjunction with the ongoing celebrations of the Penang governor’s 73rd birthday, in which 1,380 people would receive various state honours.

The four-day award ceremony will reportedly end tomorrow at Dewan Sri Pinang in George Town.

Noted recipients of the Darjah Panglima Pangkuan Negeri (DPPN), the second highest award which carries the title “Datuk Seri”, reportedly include Datuk Seri Yusuf Taiyoob, Datuk Seri Wong Siew Hai and Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan Kamil.