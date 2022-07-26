Yesterday, KKLTAT reportedly held a picket from 1pm to 2pm at the LTAT Building in Jalan Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur, claiming that LTAT did not look after the welfare of its staff. — Picture from Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The management of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) will hold discussions with three labour unions to find a solution to staff complaints.

LTAT in a statement today said discussions will be held tomorrow with the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs), the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) and the Armed Forces Fund Board Staff Union (KKLTAT).

“During the picketing today, chief executive Datuk Nazim Rahman went down to the (LTAT) building compound together with LTAT senior management to meet with Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat; MTUC president Mohd Effendy Abdul Ghani and MTUC secretary-general Kamarul Baharin Mansor,” according to the statement.

The statement informed that the ongoing picket activities had been stopped to give space to the LTAT management to sit down with stakeholders.

“The management of LTAT has expressed its readiness to provide explanations and hold discussions with representatives from Cuepacs, MTUC and KKLTAT the next day to find a solution to this matter,” read the statement.

Yesterday, KKLTAT reportedly held a picket from 1pm to 2pm at the LTAT Building in Jalan Bukit Bintang here, claiming that LTAT did not look after the welfare of its staff. — Bernama