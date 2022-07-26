KOTA KINABALU, July 26 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will decide on the applications of several local parties interested to join the coalition in its next meeting, most likely in October.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor on Tuesday said the coalition had a meeting last Sunday, but did not touch on the applications.

“We had a meeting on Sunday, and discussed about some issues including the 15th General Election, which will be held anytime, at least middle 2023.

“However, some said it will be held this year, so as chairman for GRS I must ensure that we are ready for it. We will be preparing election machinery in every parliamentary and also planning to organise tour throughout the state to meet the people at the grassroots,” he said in a press conference after handing over scholarships to students at Menara Tun Mustapha.

Hajiji also stressed that GRS is open to all like-minded political parties, especially local parties which accept the coalition’s struggle.

“We want to unite local parties in the GRS coalition. So, we need more space to think about this because we want to do the best,” he added.

Hajiji had previously said that four more local parties in Sabah wanted to join GRS, which has five parties on board currently.

However, he did not reveal which were the parties.

The components of GRS now are Sabah Bersatu, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Parti Maju Sabah (SAPP) and United Sabah National Organisation (USNO).

Before this, it was reported that Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM), Liberal Democratic Party, (LDP) and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) had applied to join GRS. — Borneo Post