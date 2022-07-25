KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The subsidies for bottled pure cooking oil and measures to monitor and address the issue of ‘doctors’ selling cosmetics on social media platforms will be among the issues to be raised in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, the question of whether the government intends to continue the subsidies for bottled pure cooking oil until the end of this year will be raised by Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (BN-Machang) to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister during the question and answer session. There will also be a question from Sabri Azit (PAS-Jerai) to the Health Minister on the ministry's actions in dealing with ‘doctors’ who are promoting cosmetics on social media platforms that are growing rampant which can cause side effects to consumers.

Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu-Beaufort) will pose a question to the Housing and Local Government Minister regarding the ministry's actions to ensure that first home buyers are not burdened with bank loans repayment charges due to stalled housing projects which are getting worse post-Covid-19.

In addition, Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa (PH-Parit Buntar) is expected to ask a question to the Human Resources Minister regarding the number of employers who have alleged to have not complied with the Minimum Wages Order 2022 which has become effective on May 1.

After the question and answer session, the Human Resources Ministry is expected to table the Employment Insurance System (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Housewives Social Security Bill 2022 for the second reading and to be debated by Members of Parliament.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting is until August 4. — Bernama