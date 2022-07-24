Pahang state lawmaker Young Syefura Othman today confirmed she has been called to give a statement to the police. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Pahang state lawmaker Young Syefura Othman today confirmed she has been called to give a statement to the police regarding yesterday’s street demonstration to protest price hikes here.

A first-time Johor state lawmaker and other Youth activists are among the 30 who will be asked to give their statements to police in the next few days starting tomorrow.

“I was there to show support to the graduates who organised the rally.

“The turnout wasn’t as many as it was before during the Bersih rallies, but I am happy to see the graduates taking charge and have a stance regarding this matter,” Young Syefura told Malay Mail when contacted today.

The Ketari assemblyman also confirmed that she attended the demonstration called Turun, adding that it had been peaceful with no untoward incident.

“A peaceful rally is not a crime. In fact it’s a right for every citizen in this country according to the Federal Constitution,” she said.

The DAP politician added that she did not understand why the police were taking action against the organisers and participants of the peaceful rally now.

Another DAP member Mandeep Singh also confirmed that he has been contacted to provide the police with a statement concerning the Turun rally.

“Thirty people have been called, including the PKR Youth chief, Pemuda Amanah rep, Pejuangnita rep and also Muda rep.

“From DAP, me and Young Syefura,” he told Malay Mail.

Mandeep said those he knew were recently elected PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim, Parti Pejuang Tanahair Women’s Youth chief Nurul Asyikin Mabahwi, and Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz from the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance.

Adam Adli also confirmed that he has been contacted to give a police statement.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Dellhan Yahaya issued a statement yesterday claiming the demonstration in front of the Sogo Shopping Mall in the city was in breach of Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

The law requires the organiser to give notice of 10 days minimum to the officer in charge of the police district prior to a rally there.

Those found guilty can be fined up to RM10,000, under Section Section 9 (5).

An estimated 100 people gathered outside the Sogo shopping centre on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here yesterday calling for the price of goods to be lowered.

The mostly young demonstrators demanded that ministers take a paycut and address Malaysia’s food security.

The demonstrators also attempted a march towards Dataran Merdeka but met a wall of policemen and were told to disperse at about 3pm.