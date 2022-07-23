Protesters and police officers face off at the 'Turun' protest at Sogo shopping complex, in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 - Police have identified 30 people involved with the Turun Malaysia protest today and will summon them to have their statements taken.

In a statement today, Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya claimed the protest organisers did not comply with laws under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

"The police will open investigation papers under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act," he said in a statement.

Under the Peaceful Assembly Act, in order for a gathering in such fashion to take place, the organiser is required to submit a notice of at least 10 days before an assembly is to be held to the officer in charge of the police district.

Section 9(5) states that an offender can be fined not more than RM10,000.

"So far a total of 30 people have been identified and will be called to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters for information taken for the investigation to be carried out in the nearest time.

"Do not get involved in any offences, those who break the law strict action will be taken under the law,” he said added.

About 100 gathered earlier this afternoon outside of the Sogo Shopping Mall on Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman calling for prices of goods to be lowered.

The gathering had also attempted to march towards Dataran Merdeka but was stopped by police blockade and was forced to disperse at about 3pm.

Among other demands earlier today, the protesters called for the government to take immediate action on the rising prices of necessities, deduct ministers’ salaries and address the issue of food security.