Yesterday, police were alerted that a woman resembling Zalina Shaharah was spotted at Jalan Haji Salleh, Sentul at 6pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, July 23 — A woman, said to resemble Zalina Shaharah Azman who was spotted in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, is not the former TV newsreader who has been missing since November 20 last year, said Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim.

He said identification checks on the woman through thumbprints, found she was not the missing person being sought.

“The woman was taken to the National Registration Department at Shah Alam UTC and the result as well as identification by family members showed she is not the person we are looking for,” he said in a statement here today.

He said, the woman had no identification documents with her when she was found.

Yesterday, police were alerted that a woman resembling Zalina Shaharah was spotted at Jalan Haji Salleh, Sentul at 6pm.

Mohd Iqbal said the police welcomed information from the public in the search for missing persons and any further information could be channeled to assistant investigating officer Sergeant Sabturia at 016-3375269.

Earlier, Mohd Iqbal was reported as saying, police believed Zalina Shaharah was still in the country as checks with the authorities indicated that the woman has not left the country.

Her disappearance was realised by her son Mikhael Norman, 33, after he failed to contact her since November 24, 2021, to inform that his grandfather had been admitted to a hospital. — Bernama