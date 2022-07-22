Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during the launch of Hematogenix Malaysia, the country’s first central clinical oncology research laboratory in Cyberjaya July 22, 2022. — Bernama pic

CYBERJAYA, July 22 — The Health Ministry (MoH) has proposed that the Supplementary Food Programme (RMT) rate for primary pupils be increased to RM4 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM5 in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the Education Ministry’s (MoE) current allocation of RM2.50 per pupil in the peninsula and RM3 in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan is insufficient to cover the cost of raw materials under the RMT menu.

“It is not MoE’s fault (as) MoE’s allocations are insufficient. It is also due to rising costs of raw materials and other goods in the country,” he told a media conference after launching Hematogenix Malaysia, the country’s first central clinical oncology research laboratory here today.

Khairy said he would submit a recommendation to the Cabinet for MoE’s RMT allocation to be increased to ensure students are served nutritious food.

He said only 61 per cent of schools that were monitored from January to June this year complied with the RMT menu.

Khairy said MoH will also propose that assistance under the RMT programme will continue to be given to some 789,902 pupils from the hardcore poor group.

On Hematogenix Malaysia, Khairy said it was an international standard laboratory that focuses on clinical research, especially in the field of cancer.

He said the laboratory provides added value to MoH because it can be used for diagnostic purposes and cancer screening in Malaysia, in addition to sending samples from clinical research conducted in the country.

Hematogenix is based in Chicago, the United States and has three branches in the United Kingdom, China and the latest in Cyberjaya for the Asia Pacific region covering the markets of Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. — Bernama