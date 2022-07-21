Global Creative and Media Agency CEO Adam Ham has been appointed to Finas' board of directors. — Picture courtesy of Adam Ham

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) has appointed Global Creative and Media Agency CEO Adam Ham to its board of directors where he will serve a term of two years.

In a statement released today, Finas described Ham as a local entrepreneur, influencer and publicist, adding that he previously served the government in the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation for 10 years before venturing into game development and public relations.

Finas chief executive officer Prof Md Nasir Ibrahim said Ham was chosen for his influence, decades of experience, network, and expertise in exporting local content internationally and belies he can help promote the local entertainment scene.

"I pledge to my country that I will do all within my reach to boost Malaysia’s entertainment industry and provide yet another reason for the rakyat to take pride in," Ham, who is also publisher of Kr8tif Express, said in a statement.

Ham joined the Finas board yesterday.