KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun's decision to reject motions to debate the seizure of Petronas' assets abroad should not have happened as it undermines four fundamental rights, DAP MP Lim Kit Siang said today.

The Iskandar Puteri MP urged Azhar to review his rejection, failing which he suggested Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah initiate a review of the Speaker's decision using Parliament's Standing Orders.

"Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun’s sub judice ruling disallowing a debate on the seizure of Petronas assets by purported heirs of the Sulu sultanate must be challenged as it undermines four fundamental rights — freedom of expression, Sabah sovereignty, Parliament’s role as the highest political chamber in the land and integrity of public officials," Lim said in a statement.

He alleged that Azhar's refusal recalls the time when sub judice was improperly cited to block MPs from close scrutiny of the 1MDB financial scandal.

Lim wants both Azhar as the Speaker and Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, as the minister in charge of law and parliamentary affairs, to give an assurance that time will be allocated for a review of the motion to debate the Petronas asset seizure in the Dewan Rakyat, either this Thursday or next Monday.

Oppostion lawmakers kicked up a ruckus in protest of Azhar's rejection of the issue yesterday.

The commotion led to the ejection of the Kota Belud MP from inside the Dewan Rakyat and Azhar to leave his seat.

The other MP who had proposed the debate motion on the Petronas asset seizure was Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub representing Pulai.