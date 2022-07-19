Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement, said the DPT BLN4/2022 contained the names of 38,786 citizens aged 18 years and above from June 1 to 30, 2022, who were automatically registered as new voters. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Supplementary Electoral Roll for June 2022 (DPT BLN6/2022), which was verified and gazetted, is now open for review for 30 days starting from today (July 19) until August 17.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement, said the DPT BLN4/2022 contained the names of 38,786 citizens aged 18 years and above from June 1 to 30, 2022, who were automatically registered as new voters.

It also involved 10,414 registered voters who changed constituencies and 4,591 voters who changed the status or category of voters.

Ikmalrudin said the EC provided five methods of review, namely, through EC portals at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my and the official portals of State Election Offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my.

In addition, the review could also be done through the online app at https://myspr.spr.gov.my, MySPR Semak mobile app and the EC hotline at 03-8892 7018.

“EC urges citizens aged 18 and above in April this year and any registered voter who has applied for change of constituencies or status to check their names in DPT BLN6/2022.

“If they find that their names are not listed in the electoral roll, they can make a claim by filing in Form C through the online app at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or visit the State EC office concerned,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said registered voters in any constituency who wish to object to the entry of voters who changed to their constituency could fill in form D (objection) and go to the relevant EC office.

“Forms C and D can also be downloaded from the State Election Offices’ portals at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and should be submitted to the state election director concerned during office hours on any working day during the review period of the DPT BLN6/2022,” he added. — Bernama