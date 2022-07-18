Selangor Perikatan Nasional secretary Muhammad Hilman Idham said he believed there was irreparable failure of leadership of PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and PKR, adding that he had spent many years trying to change the party from within, only to be sacked for ‘not toeing the line’. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Selangor Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary Muhammad Hilman Idham claimed that the so-called “Sheraton Move” was being used by Pakatan Harapan (PH) to hide its “failures and bankruptcy of ideas” to solve the issues faced Malaysians.

In a statement, Hilman defended the move made by International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, himself and others who defected from PH in 2020, saying that they had not only the right but also the duty to be critical of a political party they no longer had faith in.

“PH had betrayed the rakyat by failing to uphold and implement the reforms pledged in the general election. This was a serious matter, no less than our solemn undertakings to a country hungry for change.

“It took a backseat to the political chicanery of Anwar Ibrahim’s gang in Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) which undermined and agitated continuously for an early transfer of the premiership to Anwar.

“All the pledges were forgotten and went out the window. The rest of PH kept silent while this disgraceful scramble for power continued. Was this a political coalition we could honestly support anymore,” he said.

Hilman said that he believed there was irreparable failure of leadership of PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and PKR, adding that he had spent many years trying to change the party from within, only to be sacked for “not toeing the line”.

“Subsequent events have justified our move. Today PKR is a shambles, continuing upon petty internal struggles with little regard for the plight or problems of ordinary Malaysians.

“It is frightening to think of the fate of the country if this totally dysfunctional party were still in federal power. Could they govern?” he said.

Hilman also pointed out that the PKR leadership had made supposed deals with the Umno “court cluster” in the previous attempt by the party to place Anwar as leader of the country, adding that it was ironic because those who left PH are the ones that are being called traitors.

“We no longer believed in our party or its leader; were we supposed to stay silent despite that? Is PKR or PH a cult or a communist body that those who criticise them or are unjustly sacked become ‘traitors’?

“It is time to stop the childish abuse and think about the future of our country. We can differ in our respective visions for the nation, without overwhelming hatred and enmity,” he said.