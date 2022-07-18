Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said they received a report from her son, Mikhael Norman, 33, regarding the matter on November 29, 2021. — Picture from Facebook IPD Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM, July 18 — Former television newsreader Zalina Shaharah Azman, 58, is still reported missing since her disappearance last year.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said they received a report from her son, Mikhael Norman, 33, regarding the matter on November 29, 2021.

The complainant tried contacting her on November 24 to inform her that her grandfather had been admitted to the hospital. But she was unreachable.

“On November 29, 2021, the complainant and his uncle went to the mother’s house at Section 3, Shah Alam and found the car was at home.

He said checks on the house of the woman who resided alone found it was not in order, but the victim was not in the house.

Also found were the victim’s purse containing her identity card, driving licence, bank cards, credit cards, RM600 cash and a car key.

Mohd Iqbal said there had been no trace of the woman despite various efforts made.

He said police have made a public announcement to assist in the investigation to look for the lightly-tanned-skinned woman who is 158cm tall and weighs about 60kg. — Bernama