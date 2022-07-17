Police use tear gas to disperse the protestors during a protest outside Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office premises, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo in this file photo taken on July 13, 2022. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, July 17 — Malaysians living in Sri Lanka are advised against participating in any rallies or protests, especially ahead of the presidential election.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said although the situation in Sri Lanka now was under control, Malaysians still needed to take care of their safety.

“Malaysians (in Sri Lanka) are also advised to be constantly in contact with Malawakil (the Malaysian Representative Office) and not to easily believe in rumours they heard.

“They should also check and verify the authenticity of any information received with Malawakil,” he told a press conference after presenting prizes to winners of the MGTF Taekwon-Do Championship 2022 for Schools and Clubs in Pahang here today.

Elaborating, Saifuddin, who is also Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament, said so far, a total of 126 Malaysians had registered with the Malaysia’s High Commission in Sri Lanka and they were reported to be safe with some of them having returned home voluntarily. — Bernama