Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the PKR National Congress at IDDC Shah Alam July 16, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, July 16 ― Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has a new priority mission for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, and especially his party PKR ― to win over Malay voters in the heartland in the coming general election due by September next year.

In his policy speech at the 16th PKR national congress here today, Anwar acknowledged that his party and PH had a problem penetrating into Malay rural areas in the past, noting that a large number residents there have traditionally favoured the Umno-led Barisan National coalition.

“I admitted Keadilan’s weakness, as well as PH’s, is the inability to penetrate into the rural areas, especially in Malay majority places, to give explanations and information to the voters there.

“In the first meeting of the new leadership, we will make this a priority, together with Loke, Mohamad and Madius. We will discuss this matter in-depth,” he told the over 2,600 PKR delegates.

Anwar was referring to his PH partners, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, and Upko president Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Anwar won the PKR presidency without contest for the 2022-2025 term.

He gained a new deputy in Rafizi Ramli who had taken a hiatus from politics after 2018.

The party’s four vice-president posts were filled by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun alongside Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Tanjung Malim MP Chang Lih Kang.

Senator Fadhlina Siddiq was elected to head the PKR women’s wing and former student activist Adam Adli Abdul Halim the party’s Youth wing.