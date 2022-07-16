IPOH, July 16 — The driver of the trailer involved in the fatal accident which killed a family of four at KM277.1 of the North-South Expressway southbound here on Wednesday, was released on police bail today.

Ipoh police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the 34-year-old man had been remanded for three days since Thursday and was released at about 10.45 am today after his testimony was recorded.

"Police are awaiting instructions from the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) for further action," he said in a brief reply via WhatsApp to Bernama today.

In the 2.45 pm accident on the PLUS Highway which involved six cars and the trailer, the four who died at the scene were police retiree Rahim Ramli, 60, his wife Siti Petimah Omar, 59, and their two daughters Nor Hadirah, 28, and Nor Hamizah, 27.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the driver had 13 traffic summonses from 2008 to last year, including three issued for road accidents. — Bernama