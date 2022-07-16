Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah said police have taken note of videos circulating on social media enjoining the public to participate in a flashmob to protest the rising prices of goods. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 ― The country’s top policeman today advised the public to stay away from any public demonstration that breaches the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 even as a federal Opposition party sought to rally Malaysians to express their discontent against price hikes.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah said police have taken note of videos circulating on social media enjoining the public to participate in a flashmob to protest the rising prices of goods.

“Stern action will be taken against the flashmob/assembly organisers or participants who fail to obey the law,” he said in a brief statement today.

He added that the police will be watching out for any activity that can jeopardise public order and peace.

Just hours earlier, Parti Amanah Negara announced that it will be facilitating a “Bantah Barang Naik” flashmob near Parliament House here at 5.15pm today.

The component party of the Pakatan Harapan coalition urged Malaysians to join the flashmob.