Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail delivers her speech during the PKR's 16th national congress in Shah Alam July 15, 2022. — Picture by Devan Manuel

SHAH ALAM, June 15 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today exhorted PKR members to rise and prove their resilience in the face of growing political fatigue to boost their party's chances in the 15th general elections.

The PKR advisory council chairman noted the increasing number of public grouses about bread-and-butter issues and rising living costs and said members must step up to champion these issues on behalf of voters.

"What's more, at this time we are facing political fatigue among the people.

"This existing space must be immediately filled by Keadilan as a party that always has resilience, fighting power and high innovation in fighting for people's issues,” she said in opening the congress for the women's wing.

The former deputy prime minister said that the Covid-19 pandemic of the past two years have impacted all lives in the country, highlighting the increase in suicides and domestic violence cases.

"The real test is how we build resilience and keep it intact after this pandemic,” she added.

Today marks the start of PKR's three-day 16th National Congress in Shah Alam, Selangor.