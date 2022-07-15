Around 80 per cent, or 528,000 out of 660,000 PBAPP account holders suffered water supply disruption, which was fully restored on Monday, when the Sungai Dua water treatment plant was closed due to the high turbidity of raw water as a result of the flooding in Baling, Kedah. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 15 — Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) has been ordered to submit a post-mortem report relating to the six-day water supply disruption that occurred last week at the next state executive council meeting, chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said.

Chow said the water supply disruption that happened following the closure of the Sungai Dua water treatment plant on July 6 was announced by PBAPP in a statement posted on its Facebook account, noting that there might have been weaknesses in communication that caused the information to not be delivered to consumers earlier.

On Penang MCA’s request that the state government provide rebates to consumers affected by the water disruption, he said they would take the suggestion into consideration.

“There has yet to be a further discussion about this matter,” he added.

Around 80 per cent, or 528,000 out of 660,000 PBAPP account holders suffered water supply disruption, which was fully restored on Monday, when the Sungai Dua water treatment plant was closed due to the high turbidity of raw water as a result of the flooding in Baling, Kedah. — Bernama