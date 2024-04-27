KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Defence Ministry has allocated RM1.32 million for the maintenance of 301 military housing units and accommodation blocks at the Seri Pantai Camp in Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu.

In a statement, the ministry said Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin handed over the allocation during a working visit and Aidilfitri celebration with the 18th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment (18 RAMD) (Para) members and their families at the camp today.

“The handover of this allocation shows the Defence Ministry’s commitment to ensuring the welfare and well-being of the Malaysian Army.

“The welfare of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel has always been our main focus, ensuring that their well-being and morale are maintained at a high level, with a good quality of life,”read the statement.

During the visit, Mohamed Khaled, accompanied by Army chief General Tan Sri Hafizuddeain Jantan, inspected the camp residents’ housing conditions, which include 240 units for non-commissioned officers (NCOs), 35 units for senior non-commissioned officers (SNCOs) and 26 units for officers.

Mohamed Khaled also presented the MADANI Education Donation by the Armed Forces Fund Board Foundation (YLTAT) for MAF children, as well as welfare assistance to 14 recipients, including members or their next-of-kin suffering from chronic diseases. — Bernama