KOTA KINABALU, June 28 — Just a little over six months after leaving Parti Warisan Sabah for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Lahad Datu MP Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi today declared himself an independent lawmaker.

The former federal tourism and culture minister said that he felt unneeded in Bersatu and that many promises made were unfulfilled by the party's leadership.

"I feel like I’m just wasting my time there. It’s not necessary for me to be in the party.

"However I am still supportive of the state government and thank them for their contribution," Mohammadin, who is also Segama assemblyman, told a press conference here this morning.

MORE TO COME