PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — Datuk Zazuli Johan has been appointed as the new Director-General of Customs, effective last July 8.

The appointment was announced by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali today.

Zazuli, previously the Deputy Director General of Customs (Customs and Inland Revenue), replaces Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir, whose contract ended last March 24.

Mohd Zuki, in a statement today, said Zazuli, 59, had vast extensive experience in various fields, including import -export control, compliance management, goods and service tax (GST), customs and taxation.

"I believe that with his experience, knowledge and credibility, he will be able to continue the aspirations of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) towards achieving a world-class customs administration," he said.

On behalf of the government, Mohd Zuki said he expressed appreciation and thanks to Abdul Latif for his services and deeds to the country as a civil servant for 37 years. — Bernama