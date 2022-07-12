KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — China has pledged to continue giving priority to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Malaysia, especially in tackling current challenges like global inflation and food security being faced by both countries, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said this was stated by Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his courtesy visit to Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri also said China had an important role to play in ensuring world peace is maintained.

“I have expressed the view that every conflict should be resolved at the negotiating table and not through war,” he said in a Facebook post.

He said the cordial hour-long meeting also discussed bilateral relations and the importance of developing the digital economy. — Bernama