KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The defamation lawsuit filed by an interior design and home decor company against television personality, Awal Ashaari in connection with renovation work at the celebrity’s residence has failed to be resolved through the mediation process as both parties could not agree on the terms of the settlement.

Lawyer Sareekha Roslyna Mohd Rosly, representing Naz Empire Sdn Bhd as the plaintiff, said they would go to trial.

“Both parties have filed documents related to the trial, including witness statements. Naz Empire will present two witnesses including its director Azrianna Alyssa Azmil and Awal Ashaari will testify on his behalf as the defendant,” he said when contacted by reporters after the online case management before Deputy Registrar A.Shaarmini today.

Sareekha Roslyna said the trial date would be set during the following case management before High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache on August 4.

Awal’s lawyer, Hamizah Sobree confirmed the matter.

On July 7 last year, the High Court suggested that the lawsuit be referred to the High Court Mediation Centre here, and if both parties failed to settle, the case would proceed to trial.

On November 13, 2020, Naz Empire filed an RM3 million suit against Awal for allegedly tarnishing the company’s reputation and its owner’s on social media.

The company claimed that the renovation work on Awal’s residence was started after Awal paid a deposit of RM100,000, however, Awal raised various issues and expressed dissatisfaction with the plaintiff’s quality of work.

Awal also informed the plaintiff that its services were no longer needed and asked the plaintiff to return the RM100,000 deposit. Following that, the plaintiff claimed that Awal had allegedly started defaming the plaintiff on his Instagram and Facebook social sites and had uploaded a defamation post via YouTube on a link with the stage name “SchaAwal” for the same purpose.

On December 30, 2020, Awal filed a counter claim seeking RM750,000 in damages from the company for failing to carry out renovation work at his residence. — Bernama