KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — A former restaurant owner was shot dead in a residential area at Jalan Desa Kiara 1, near here early today.

The body of a man identified as Goh Chok Chuan, 63, was found lying in a pool of blood near his car which was parked outside the residential area.

Brickfields police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Syukor said an eyewitness heard three shots being fired before finding the body of the former businessman.

“Police received a call about the incident at 12.09am. The cause of the incident is still being investigated," he said in a statement.

He appealed to anyone with information on the case to contact any police station or Brickfields police hotline at 03-22979222, or Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-21159999. — Bernama